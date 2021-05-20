Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $493,718.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $493,718.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

