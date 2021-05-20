Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 523,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,336. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

