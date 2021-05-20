Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 523,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,336. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

