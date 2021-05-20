Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.41 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 523,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

