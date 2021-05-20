Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 523,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

