Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $2,724,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

