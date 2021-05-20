Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.29.

ICPT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 13,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

