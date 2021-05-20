International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

