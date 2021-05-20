International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.