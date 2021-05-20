Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

ITP stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,249. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.37. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

