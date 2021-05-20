Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.67

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.67 and traded as high as $26.65. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 183,286 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $345.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

