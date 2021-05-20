Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $421.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.68. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

