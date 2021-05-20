Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

