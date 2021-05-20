Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. 85,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,147. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88.

