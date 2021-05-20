Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (BNS, BOWFF, CAE, CBWBF, CHHHF, CROMF, CWYUF, DREUF, ITPOF, LOW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 20th:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $217.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

