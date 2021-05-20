Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

5/17/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

5/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cannonball Research. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

4/30/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,671,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892,641. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

