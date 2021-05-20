Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

4/30/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

4/29/2021 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/30/2021 – Perficient is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,295. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Perficient Inc alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Perficient by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Perficient by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.