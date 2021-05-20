Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 20th (ADPT, ALT, ALXO, ANGN, APLE, ARZGY, ASHTY, AVVIY, BA, BEG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 20th:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on the stock.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$8.25 target price on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$8.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 636 ($8.31) target price on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $277.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veeva's core Subscription business and Professional Service segments performed impressively in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform and a strong product line. Its new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro hold promise. Expansion of both margins is a further positive. Veeva Systems secured a number of deals in Commercial Cloud. A raised guidance for the next fiscal year buoys optimism as well. Veeva Systems ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 on a strong note. Yet, substantial increase in operating costs during the quarter under review raises concern. Also, stiff competition and a saturating life sciences market remain negatives. Volatility in the foreign currency exchange rate is an added woe. Shares of Veeva Systems have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$5.60 price target on the stock.

