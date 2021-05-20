Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 20th (BEKE, CAE, CBWBF, DANOY, FERG, FM, HCCI, HNP, NPIFF, RIDE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 20th:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a top pick rating.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

