Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 20th (BIDU, CRM, DAVA, DGE, DKS, DPMLF, G24, HHFA, HLE, IAUCF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 20th:

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $450.00 to $250.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $315.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021. Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target increased by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

