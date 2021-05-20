Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX):

5/13/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/3/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,690. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $21,503,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

