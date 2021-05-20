Investment House LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $281.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $264.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

