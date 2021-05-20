Investment House LLC Sells 60,760 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60,760 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

