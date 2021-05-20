Investment House LLC Sells 996 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,267.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

