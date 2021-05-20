Investment House LLC Trims Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,635 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.