Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98.
About Investor AB (publ)
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.