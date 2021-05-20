Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.