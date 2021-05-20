Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 51,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average volume of 4,468 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 93.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

