Investors Buy High Volume of US Foods Call Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,068 call options.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.60 on Thursday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,723 shares of company stock worth $6,630,652. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

