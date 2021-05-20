Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,845% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NUS stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,765. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

