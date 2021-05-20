Investors Buy Large Volume of RAPT Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,564 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,913% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

