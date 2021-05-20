Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.
TDG stock traded up $15.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.60. 11,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.44. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $361.40 and a 1 year high of $633.04.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.