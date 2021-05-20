Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

