ION Hits Market Capitalization of $380,257.05 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ION has a total market capitalization of $380,257.05 and approximately $164.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00064902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00281091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,591,529 coins and its circulating supply is 13,691,529 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.