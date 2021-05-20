IONChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,373.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $390,896.90 and approximately $3,373.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

