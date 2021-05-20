IOST Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $449.56 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $570.69 million and approximately $449.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

