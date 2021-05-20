IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0327 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $246.41 million and $49.38 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00111516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.

