Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.