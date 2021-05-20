IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

IPGP opened at $199.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.35 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

