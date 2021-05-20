IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IQVIA traded as high as $237.57 and last traded at $237.36, with a volume of 10040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.