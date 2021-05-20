Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $199,721.06 and approximately $814.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,053,547 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iridium

