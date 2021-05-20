Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 94,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,021. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

