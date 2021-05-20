Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $370 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.42 million.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,940. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

