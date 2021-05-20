iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

USHY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 4,369,887 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

