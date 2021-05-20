iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 21.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 8,063,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.