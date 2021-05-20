iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,130 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.