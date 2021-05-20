iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 1,313,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

