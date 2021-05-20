iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises about 1.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 1.02% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,150. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

