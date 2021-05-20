iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.30. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

