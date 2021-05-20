iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

SDG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $95.99. 39,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,446. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

