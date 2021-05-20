iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.23. 82,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,647. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.15.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

